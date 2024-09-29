20+ years of connecting top hoteliers and procurement specialists with leading vendors.
For over two decades, Hotel Management has curated connections for the global hospitality industry through esteemed events like our Hotec portfolio. Our format gives you the unique opportunity to spend quality one-on-one time with buyers and suppliers to foster real partnerships. Business-focused, 20-minute, one-to-one appointments by day and casual networking functions by night result in lasting relationships.
What the industry is saying about our one-to-one meetings events...
Three Powerful Events to Drive Your Business Forward.
Hotel Management’s Tête-à-Tech event will be co-located with HTNG Connect: Europe and the Annual Hospitality Conference.
Meetings.
Invaluable ROI via curated 1:1 meetings of uninterrupted time with hospitality’s leading technology buyers.
Insights.
Fast track your hotel technology with insights and winning solutions from 30+ global innovators.
Maximum Impact.
Maximise your networking with access to UK's leading event for hospitality investment.
Events are great for business.
Let’s make them good for the world.
Quest Zero is the Questex initiative to bring you community connection, discovery and learning without the green house gasses. We’re committed to reach net zero by 2050 – if not before!
Learn more about the Quest Zero initiative and specific actions already being taken to reduce emissions at events like this one.Quest Zero Initiative
Let’s reach net zero together!
Download tips so you can have a more sustainable event experience.